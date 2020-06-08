Critical Analysis: AT&T (NYSE:T) & SINGAPORE TELEC/S (NYSE:SGAPY)

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SINGAPORE TELEC/S alerts:

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 7.57% 8.98% 5.20% AT&T 8.05% 13.27% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 AT&T 2 14 11 0 2.33

AT&T has a consensus target price of $36.15, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 2.41 $2.28 billion N/A N/A AT&T $181.19 billion 1.30 $13.90 billion $3.57 9.18

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

Risk and Volatility

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AT&T pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AT&T beats SINGAPORE TELEC/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.