Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $230.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.30 million and the highest is $248.70 million. Crocs posted sales of $358.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 1,517,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

