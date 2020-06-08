Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.52

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 28138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWN shares. National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$7.35 to C$7.65 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,566.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,566.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,316 shares of company stock worth $95,643.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

