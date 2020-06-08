Cryptoindex.com 100 Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.82 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003105 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $15,715.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

