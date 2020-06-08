Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Tops $2.13 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $835.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,367,284 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

