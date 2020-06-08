Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP lessened its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,659 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,286,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CUE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CUE traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 344,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,699. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 959.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.