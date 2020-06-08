Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $82.79. 727,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $43,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

