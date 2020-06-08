DA Davidson Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $70.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,457 shares in the company, valued at $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Logitech International by 271.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Logitech International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

