Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $741.78 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.78 or 0.00796896 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Negocie Coins and BTC Trade UA. Dash has a market capitalization of $741.78 million and approximately $463.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023651 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00163338 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003408 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,536,320 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Tux Exchange, WazirX, ZB.COM, Bitinka, COSS, TradeOgre, Bittylicious, Bithumb, CryptoBridge, BitBay, Instant Bitex, Indodax, YoBit, SouthXchange, LocalTrade, Altcoin Trader, ABCC, Bisq, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, ACX, Livecoin, Kraken, Kucoin, Graviex, HBUS, Gate.io, Exrates, Bitsane, C2CX, Bibox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Binance, OKEx, B2BX, Coinroom, Coinbe, Kuna, Tidex, WEX, Braziliex, xBTCe, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinhub, Exmo, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Coindeal, BX Thailand, C-Patex, LBank, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Liquid, CoinExchange, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Negocie Coins, BitFlip, Liqui, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, Coinrail, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Koineks, Ovis, Bleutrade and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

