Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.18

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.18 and last traded at $205.06, with a volume of 730400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

