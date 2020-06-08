DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0516 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $831,951.63 and approximately $12,971.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003699 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

