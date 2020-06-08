Dent Achieves Market Cap of $19.78 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinrail. Dent has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and $1.60 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,673,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Coinrail, Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid, WazirX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, FCoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

