Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $7,971.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Desire has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market cap of $7,971.00 and approximately $8,998.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,707.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.91 or 0.02502378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.73 or 0.02603524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00474943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00698628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070836 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00535927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

