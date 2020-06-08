Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,956.25 ($37.63).

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.55) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($39.84) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.18) to GBX 3,450 ($43.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) target price (down previously from GBX 3,480 ($44.29)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

DGE stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,884 ($36.71). 4,012,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,772.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,917.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($46.25).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($35.71) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,535.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,240.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

