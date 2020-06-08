Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $2,427.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $2,427.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00005648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002222 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,484,861 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.