Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Cap Reaches $34.02 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $34.02 million and $1.60 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.01963922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119178 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,535,721 tokens. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

