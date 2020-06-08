Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.13, but opened at $14.59. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 148,724 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 2,286.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

