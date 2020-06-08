Dock Reaches One Day Volume of $424,784.00 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Dock has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $424,784.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.01985786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00179308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00120519 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

