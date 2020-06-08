Dollarcoin (DLC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. Dollarcoin has a market cap of $5,324.33 and $27.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,743.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.02617265 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00715190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000690 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

