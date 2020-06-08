DREP (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.29 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $1.31 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.01983335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00179458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120397 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

