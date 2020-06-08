Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

In related news, insider Leland Hart bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $76,072.00.

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

