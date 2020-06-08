DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 347,080 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347,080 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 2.09% of EPAM Systems worth $215,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $13.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

