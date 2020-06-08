DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,144 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,964 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 562,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. 3,469,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Momo Inc has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

