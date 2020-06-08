DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384,796 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $112,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM stock remained flat at $$6.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,545,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,590,582. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.93.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

