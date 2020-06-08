DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 158,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Endava PLC – has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

