DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after purchasing an additional 322,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $592.70. The company had a trading volume of 605,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.44.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock worth $8,676,263 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

