DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,642 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 0.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $51,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,850. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $73.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

