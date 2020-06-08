DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,577 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for about 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JD.Com worth $115,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,608,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,969,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

