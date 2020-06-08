DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $104.76 Million Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises approximately 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Burlington Stores worth $104,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.78.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.13. 903,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 311.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.31. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

