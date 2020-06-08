DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $136.65 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp makes up approximately 2.1% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $136,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.58. 1,154,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,003. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

