DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $191.81 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205,752 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Intuit worth $191,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,168,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,802,000 after buying an additional 76,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.05. 1,067,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

