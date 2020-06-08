DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Globant by 492.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in shares of Globant by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Globant by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globant by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Globant stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $152.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

