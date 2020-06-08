DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $107,000 in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 51job by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,932. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.17. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

