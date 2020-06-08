DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.07 Million in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Nice during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nice by 237.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nice by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nice by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nice by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

NICE traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 178,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.17. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Nice Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $191.50.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.