DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $78.91 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 768,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,914,000. Varian Medical Systems makes up about 1.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 545,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

