DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $12.58 Million Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,000. Mastercard makes up about 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

