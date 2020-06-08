DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WUBA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 968,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,053. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. 58.com Inc has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. Research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

