DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 120,707 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,707 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.3% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Automatic Data Processing worth $217,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.15. 2,263,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

