DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 204.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.2783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.89%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

