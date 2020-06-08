DSM Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 381,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,925,000. AON accounts for about 1.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $761,100. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

