DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Sold by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP lowered its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,435,155 shares during the quarter. DURECT comprises 42.2% of Bleichroeder LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in DURECT were worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DURECT by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. 1,244,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $472.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.20. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

