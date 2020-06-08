East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.07. 1,449,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

