Edge Price Down 29.1% Over Last Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, KuCoin and FCoin. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.05545036 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00056110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

