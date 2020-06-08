Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading 3.7% Higher

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.64, 72,038 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,073,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,231.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after buying an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,886,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after buying an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,826,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after buying an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

