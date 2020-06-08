Electroneum Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Kucoin. Electroneum has a market cap of $76.68 million and approximately $783,515.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,125,796,488 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.