Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Elevate Credit posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of ELVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 578,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,434. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 28,017 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $72,564.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,199 shares of company stock valued at $930,598 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 210,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

