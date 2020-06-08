Elliot Coin Price Hits $0.0001 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Elliot Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,452.82 and $22.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ELLI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,479,265 coins and its circulating supply is 24,864,562 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

