Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00478687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003202 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.