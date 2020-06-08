Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Embraer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 7,457,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Embraer has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Embraer by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 1,428,360 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $5,613,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $12,620,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Embraer by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 197,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 697,239 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

