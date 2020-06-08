EOS (EOS) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00028848 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Poloniex, Exrates and IDCM. During the last week, EOS has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $2.07 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,020,001,458 coins and its circulating supply is 933,301,447 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Instant Bitex, COSS, Kraken, Ovis, Bibox, Vebitcoin, ChaoEX, YoBit, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Poloniex, Coinbe, IDCM, QBTC, C2CX, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Neraex, Rfinex, Bilaxy, Cryptomate, Coinone, Mercatox, Tidebit, Coinrail, EXX, LBank, CPDAX, IDAX, ABCC, CoinExchange, Exmo, RightBTC, Bithumb, BCEX, Bitfinex, WazirX, OEX, BtcTrade.im, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, BitMart, CoinBene, DOBI trade, BitFlip, Bitbns, Kuna, Coindeal, Liqui, CoinEx, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, BigONE, Binance, Tidex, Cobinhood and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

